Village Gallery of Local Artists ring in 2018

The Village Gallery of (40)Local Artists invites residents and visitors to help ring in 2018 with free wine, food and merriment on Jan. 5th from 5-8 p.m. Jewelers Patty Hoisch and Wendy Wade will be featured artists- ready to explain how they turn all those beads, bangles and bling into fine jewelry.

Career jeweler and early Village Gallery member, Patty Hoisch, worked for a nationally known jewelry production company for years. She learned as much as possible about the craft of jewelry making and repair, and as manager was known for her focus on the continual improvement of both process and quality of the company’s line of products.

After 11 years in the industry, Patty felt confident enough in her own skills to go solo with her own line of fine jewelry. As one of the most popular artists in the 40 + member gallery, she takes great pride in her skillfully crafted and artfully designed “Wild HareArts” jewelry. Inspired by nature, her unique pieces are instantly recognizable: bronze and silver original lost wax casting designs, semi-precious gems and pearls, unusual beads and non-dyed turquoise are crafted for both comfort fit and beauty into single and multi-strand, often asymmetrical necklaces, collars, bracelets and earrings with a distinctively Patty vibe.

Wendy Wade is one of the newer artist-jewelers at the Village Gallery. Born in Tucson, her journey to Sedona has taken her through many years and stops along the way (California, Italy, Minnesota). After earning her PhD in Clinical Psychology, Wendy focused for 30 years on her goal of making a difference in people’s lives before retiring and moving to red rock country with her family and eight crates of “rocks” in 2015.

With time on her hands, a love for jewelry and a shout out to her inner childhood passion for rock and mineral collecting, Wendy continues to follow her philosophy of making people happy by creating jewelry. Her work is unique in its variety of interesting stones she finds in every city she visits.

Both artists will be at the Village Gallery First Friday Art Walk on Jan. 5 from 5-8 p.m. to answer questions and demonstrate their talents to attendees.

For more information, call 928-284-1416 or visit the website at www.sedonalocalartists.com. Village Gallery of Local Artists is located 6500 Hwy 179 at the Cortez Road roundabout, in Sedona.