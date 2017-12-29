Greg Lawson’s Gallereum spotlights black and white photography

Greg Lawson’s Gallereum in West Sedona presents an image collection stripped down to the bare essentials in an art show featuring black and white print productions created in modern media and historic silver gelatin stylizations.

An opening reception event takes place Friday, Jan. 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Greg Lawson’s Gallereum located 2679 West State Route 89A on the south side of Harmony Drive Intersection.

“The trip from black to white contains many shades of gray,” says global image artist Greg Lawson. “These limited tonal shades have the capacity to focus our attention on subtleties that can make the full spectrum something of a distraction by comparison.”

“A monochrome print is a good storyteller in its own right,” Lawson continues. “It can make us peer into the image more deeply and therefore pull out of it a greater depth of meaning or understanding, particularly when that’s the purpose of the print.”

All Greg Lawson monochrome or black and white prints are available as museum quality silver gelatin productions on fiber based upgrades, with either selenium or sepia toning.

Whether the portrayal is strong or simple, the spirit of an independent producer is present in every image and there are always over 300 unique images on display. The collections depicting Lawson’s ‘passion for place’ have been created in all still-camera formats during his enduring history as a photographic artist.

Greg Lawson Galleries has two Sedona locations: the Uptown store features smaller images, while the West Sedona Gallereum has the presence of a focused museum and serves as an inspiring photographic arts center, gallery, gift shop, and site for education. It is a sanctuary place to slow down, connect with nature, and enjoy the spice of light.

Contact the galleries at 928-202-0340 and online at www.GregLawsonGalleries.com