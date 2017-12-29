Western Light: Water

Water assumes many characteristics. It can be glassy smooth, frothing with foam, swirling around rocks, bending images to its twists and turns. It can be a transparent window to the colors in its depths, or can reflect back any and every part of the environment around it. Water can tell the truth--showing us exactly what is there--and it can lie beautifully--showing us fantasies we can only dream about.

