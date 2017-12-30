7 places to go for New Years’ Eve countdown

Looking for somewhere to celebrate at midnight without having to travel? Local bars have got you covered for the 31st.

1.Main Stage’s Annual NYE Masquerade Ball

1 S Main St, Cottonwood

(928) 202-3460

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Main Stage will have a champagne menu and confetti drop at midnight, as well as live music from DJ ill.Ego. $5 cover charge.

2.New York New Year’s Eve Party at R.I.O.T

777 N Main St, Cottonwood

(928) 634-3777

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

R.I.O.T’s countdown is at 10 p.m. for those not looking to stay up all night but still want to celebrate.

3.Kactus Kate’s NYE Party

929 N Main St, Cottonwood

(928) 634-7822

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

The D.L. Harrison Band will be playing a show at Kate’s to ring in the New Year.

4.New Year’s Eve at The Spirit Room

166 Main St, Jerome, AZ 86331

(928) 634-8809

9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Dog of the Moon Band will be jamming and champagne toasts will be available.

5.10/12 Lounge Champagne Toast

910 Main St, Clarkdale, AZ 86324

(928) 639-0800

8:30 p.m.

Combo Deluxe starts at 8:30 p.m. $10 cover charge.

6.Majestic Theatre NYE Party

6657 State Route #179, Bldg. A, Village of Oak Creek

(928) 284-6835

8:30 p.m.

A gathering of flappers and gangsters to celebrate 2018.

7.Cottonwood Rec Center NYE Party

150 S. 6th St., Cottonwood

(928) 639-3200

7 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.

Community churches are hosting a youth event at the Rec Center.