Camp Verde wrestlers take second place at Veterans Memorial invite

Camp Verde High wrestling wrapped up 2017 with a strong showing at the stacked Veterans Memorial Invitational Wrestling Tournament at Window Rock.
The Cowboys took second behind only Division I Tucson Sunnyside. The Blue Devils have won 25 team state championships since 1985.
It was the fourth and so far biggest VMI with 29 teams. Camp Verde won the tournament the first three years.
“They had the best turnout yet since it’s beginning four-years ago,” said Camp Verde head coach Tracy Tudor.
Page came in second, followed by Ironwood.
The Cowboys advance to the championship by beating Ironwood, who also won their pool. In pool play, the Cowboys beat Round Valley, Tohono O’ Odham, Many Farms, Miami, Moriarty (New Mexico) and Rancho (Nevada).
Sophomore Korben Uhler won 132 pounds and junior Tristan Stanfield took the 220 pound title.
Junior Anthony Tinghitella, who recently just became eligible, took second. Tinghitella transferred from another Tucson wrestling power, Ironwood Ridge.
Camp Verde Individual Placings:
106 So Keen Todacheene 3rd
120 Sr Skyler Pike 2nd
126 So Benjamin Perez 5th
132 So Korben Uhler CHAMPION
138 Jr Anthony Tinghitella 2nd
145 Sr Daniel White 2nd
152 So Dillan Tressler 6th
160 Sr Michael Waage DNP
170 Fr Conrad Brady 2nd
195 Fr Heath Lawton DNP
220 Jr Tristian Stanfield CHAMPION
HWT Jr Damien Wathogoma DNP
