Clarkdale completes water main replacement project

The water main replacement project that began September 2016 was completed this month, according to the Town of Clarkdale.

The final pieces of historic water lines and the final sections of new water mains were put in place, servicing Upper and Lower Clarkdale with a water supply.

The town says goal of this project is to reduce service outages, minimize discolored water issues, reduce water loss through system leaks, and improve fire protection in the area. The project resulted in the replacement of more than 18,000 linear feet of aging water lines with new 12-inch and 8-inch water mains. Fire hydrants in Lower Clarkdale are now active.

The Clarkdale Town Council thanked Mark Millar and his team from ANE, the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for their partnership. The town also thanked the public for their patience during the project.