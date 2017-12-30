Obituary: Alice Elizabeth Selch Stephenson 1941 – 2017

Weighing less than three pounds at birth (September 12, 1941) Alice had the first commercial incubator at Steamboat Spring, Colorado Hospital.

The youngest of four children born to Charles and Emma Selch, Alice thrived and loved growing up in her small mountain town. Graduating from Steamboat Springs High School in 1959 she attended Cottey College, Nevada, MO for one year then graduated from University of Colorado College of Nursing with a BSN in 1963.

Married to Charles Stephenson in 1964, the couple had two beautiful children. Alice was a stay at home Mom until 1980 when she became a single mother and resumed her nursing career.

Alice remarried in 1984 to John Stephenson (no relation to first husband), moving from Danville, CA to Salt Lake City, UT and added John’s two children to her family. Alice’s nursing career spanned the next thirty years including Public Health, Home Health, Hospice, Diabetes Education and Parish/Faith Community Nursing.

In retirement, John and Alice cared for their mothers and built their dream home just south of Sedona, Arizona in Oak Creek Valley, Cornville, AZ.

An outdoor woman at heart, Alice loved skiing, hiking, fly fishing, RV travel and teaching her children and five grandchildren about the wonders of nature. A life-long Methodist, spiritual growth and nature were her treasures.

Alice was active in the P.E.O. Sisterhood for over 55 years; the United Methodist Church; NARNIA (Northern Arizona Retired Nurses in Action); Rock Hounding, WBCCI Airstream Club; Emmaus; Oak Creek Valley Caring Group; and NAU College of Nursing Advisory Board.

Friendships, writing (published books “Three Scuffed Suitcases” & “Letters to My Children”), poetry, scrapbooking and walking were her passions. Being a wife, mother and grandmother were her joys.

Alice is survived by her beloved husband John Harvey Stephenson; daughter Dr. Cynthia Stephenson and her sons Jack and Will Catterton (their father Chris); son Brian Stephenson (Cadi) and their children Sam and Hannah; step-son Mark Stephenson (Daina) and their daughter Baylee; and step-daughter Sherrill (Chad) Handville.

A special privilege was being ‘honorary grandmother’ to Jason (Emily) Sieg and their two children Ava Jo and Asher; and Jenny Sieg Milette (Ken) and their two children Kaylee and Kash. Her loyal golden retriever Daisy and numerous granddogs and kittys shared her life.

Preceded in death by her parents and sister Dorothy Selch Jeglum, Alice is also survived by her two brothers Ralph Selch (Jean) and Glenn Selch (Ruthie) and beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the “Alice Selch Stephenson” Nursing Scholarship at University of Colorado College of Nursing or Cottey College, Nevada, MO.

A memorial service will be held at Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Drive in Sedona on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 11 a,m.

Information provided by survivors.