Obituary: Betty Ina Dodge 1934-2017

Betty Ina Dodge born December 24, 1934 in Toronto, Canada, passed away on December 21, 2017 in Cottonwood Arizona.

She was a member of the VFW and American Legion in Camp Verde, Arizona. Betty is survived by her two sons; Gary (Emeline) and Donald, two daughters; Janet (Gary) and Diana, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband Donald G. Dodge.

