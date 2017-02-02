Obituary: Albert D. Loomis

Albert D. Loomis, 87 and a resident of the Verde Valley area for 58 years, passed away at home on January 24, 2017.

Al was born the fifth of seven children to Earl and Naomi Loomis in Lewiston, Idaho on March 13, 1929.

Al served his country as a Rifle Marksman in the Armored Infantry Battalion of the U.S. Army.

Al worked his entire life in construction. After retirement, he could always be found working in his shop at home on various projects.

Al was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Naomi Loomis; three brothers Steve, Daniel and Ted and one sister Gladys. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Nancy and his daughter Nanette; also, his brother Earl and sister June.

A memorial service will be held at the Westcott Funeral Home Chapel in Cottonwood on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11 am.

