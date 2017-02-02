Obituary: Ralph R. Wakefield Jr.

Ralph R. Wakefield Jr. passed away on Jan. 28, 2017 at his home in Cottonwood with his family beside him. It was his wish to have all of his family there for his 81st birthday which was Jan. 26, 2017.



He was very happy to have his nephew, Cliff Skidmore and William Skidmore from Iowa, Dale Fletcher of Colorado and his brother Dan as well as children, grandchildren and great grandchildren join in his celebration.



He fulfilled his wish before he passed on to meet his Lord.

Ralph was a Veteran serving his country in the US Navy. He also worked as a Mechanic, Miner, Truck Driver, Owned his own Trucking business, owned his own cabin rentals in Pinetop and worked for many years for Arizona Dept. of Transportation in Pinetop /Lakeside.



He retired from ADOT and moved to Cottonwood, Az. Where he resided with his loving wife, JoAnna.

He was preceded in death by 2 sons, Richard A. Wakefield and Phillip E. Wakefield, his parents, Ralph and Anna Wakefield, his brother, David Wakefield and sister, Patricia Stewart. Ralph and JoAnna had 4 children, Connie, Sheryl, Richard “Ricky” and Phillip. Ralph is survived by his loving wife Joanna of 63 years, his daughters, Connie Cobb (Alan), his daughter Sheryl Fletcher, his brother, Daniel Wakefield, his sisters, Gloria (Clyde) Lint, & Janean McDonald (Travis), his 7 grandchildren, Heidi Rodriguez, Racquel Wakefield, Tiffany Frajo, Keenan Fletcher, Derrick Fletcher, Chris Cobb, & Jonathan Wakefield. Ralph also is survived by 7 Great Grandchildren, Savannah, Sean, Nicole, Daven, Ricky, Adalen, and Isabel and nieces and nephews.

Many thanks to his nephew Cliff and William who flew out from Iowa and his children and grandchildren and great grandchildren, and special family friends, Sally and Danielle for his birthday celebration and to Hospice who helped so much.

Services will be held on Feb. 4th, 2017 at A Wise Choice, 9702 E. Main St., Mesa, Az. Viewing will be at 11:30 with the services starting at 12:30. Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain View, 7900 E. Main St., Mesa.

Information provided by survivors.