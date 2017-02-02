Pre-med is in collegiate future, but first Kayla Hackett primed for playoff run for Camp Verde

Camp Verde girls basketball senior forward Kayla Hackett loves the connection she and her teammates have, which is fitting because her favorite subject in school is biology.

The aspiring surgeon leads a Camp Verde team that is mostly dominated by freshmen and sophomores. Yet, the No. 13 Cowboys have earned a 16-7 record and are solidly in the post season with only Senior Night on Friday remaining.

Softball, Hackett’s other sport, is starting up but she’s looking to play basketball a little longer.

VVN: So why number 44?

Hackett: My favorite number is two but all the numbers in two were too small of jerseys, so two times two is four, so 44.

VVN: And it’s two fours.

Hackett: Yeah.

VVN: What’s your favorite part about playing basketball?

Hackett: I really love the connection that you get with the teammates, you really gotta know your team and you gotta have a good connection with them and I just think it’s awesome how close you get.

VVN: What do you guys do when you’re on road trips, when you’re on the bus? Do you do homework? Chat with friends? Listen to music or something?

Hackett: It kinda varies, all three, do homework, it depends on the day.

VVN: How long have you been playing basketball?

Hackett: Let’s see, eight years.

VVN: How did you get started in it?

Hackett: In elementary school, sixth grade, that was when basketball started and I don’t know, I just went out for the team and loved it and kept playing.

VVN: So you loved it right away or was there any growing pains?

Hackett: I just love playing sports, so any sport and it was kinda right away.

VVN: What other sports do you play?

Hackett: Softball.

VVN: What’s your favorite sport then?

Hackett: Basketball.

VVN: What position do you play in softball?

Hackett: All positions, except for catching and pitching.

VVN: What’s your favorite subject in school?

Hackett: Biology.

VVN: How come?

Hackett: It interests me how things work and how we’re made and just everything that’s connected to make us who we are and how we function.

VVN: Have you thought about what Senior Night will be like?

Hackett: I have and I’m nervous but excited, it’s a sad but happy time. It’s sad because it’s my last game for a season but it’s happy because you’re remembering all the fun times you’ve had the last four years.

VVN: Do you know what you’re going to do after you’re done with school?

Hackett: Yeah, I’m going to Grand Canyon University to study pre medicine, hopefully to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.