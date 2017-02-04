Faustino and Judith Estrada of Cottonwood celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary this month. The couple was married 40 years ago in Sedona and have never looked back. These two wild and crazy kids spent their honeymoon and many anniversaries at the Grand Canyon. The couple, both retired from their long-term Phoenix education system gigs, are happy to escape the heat. They now enjoy walking their hound, Humphrey Bogart, and let him keep the pace. The Estradas have three children Walter, Douglas and Penny Louise and six grandchildren. (Courtesy photo)