Abide Maternity opens New Life Thrift Shop

Three weeks after a soft opening, Abide Maternity Home held the grand opening of its New Life Thrift Shop, Fec. 2-4. New Life, located at 348 Main St., Suite 9A, near Thanks A Latte, experienced “more business than normal” on Thursday, said store manager Emily Dulas, pictured holding both cash and ‘mommy dollars’ that residents of the maternity home can use in the store. The store, stocked with what staff calls “gently-used treasures,” accepts donated items in clean and good condition, such as furniture, household items, children’s clothing and maternity clothing. The thrift shop will support the maternity home, giving resident moms a place to work and a place to bring their babies to work. The money made will also help sustain the maternity home.

(Photo by Bill Helm)