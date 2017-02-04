Advocates Coalition selected as ‘Hometown Hero of the Month’

The month of November was National Family Caregiver Month and how appropriate it would be to celebrate the Verde Valley Advocate Coalition for their efforts to recognize the concerns in the Verde Valley that are affecting so many Caregivers.



The Verde Valley Advocates Coalition which began its mission in January of 2016, consists of approximately 20 healthcare advocates for our seniors and disabled people in the Verde Valley. This group meets monthly to address the ongoing concerns we are seeing with our seniors and disabled people and families and to bring awareness and education to the community about the issues and concerns.



The recent focus has been on the Caregivers or should we say, the lack of Caregivers, to provide care to many of our ill and disabled seniors in the Verde Valley. The group recently developed a small sub-committee to take these concerns to many of the businesses and organizations in our area.



The Sub-Committee consist of Julie Keeney, Hospice of the Pines, Jonelle Dudley, Maggie’s Hospice, Wendy Razo, Kachina Point Rehabilitation Hospital, Meghan Yu, Caring Haven Homes, Carol Dexter, Carefree Assisted Living, Tammy La Barge, Alliance Home Care, Laura Ludvick, Granite Mountain Home Care and Bonnie Shimko of Arizona Care Management Solutions.



On September 8, 2016, the Sub-Committee did their first public presentation to the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce. The above named members did a presentation for the Chamber called “Our Problem, Your Problem, A Shared Problem” which was about the state of Caregivers in the Verde Valley. They brought the attention to the Council that this is a huge issue due to the growing population of seniors in the Verde Valley.



Healthcare catering to our seniors is a large revenue for the Verde Valley and as a nation, seniors are the fastest growing population and there are not enough Caregivers to fill the demand currently in the Verde Valley. Other concerns voiced were that the cost of Caregiving training is too high for those that are interested in the Caregiving profession and the State and Federal Regulations have changed the course of Caregivers in the workplace.



By now you may be wondering, how will this affect you? In reality, you or your love one(s) may need services in the future provided by a Caregiver and in addition, this may cause slow growth development to our communities due to a lack of services that are provided by Caregivers for the care of a patient/resident of a care home, assisted living facility or choosing to remain in their own home.

Just this month, the Verde Valley Advocates Coalition did a presentation to the Big Park Council to bring their attention to the issues at hand with our Caregivers. During this meeting, the Sub-Committee explained how they can make a difference and how they can support our Caregivers and the problems that they and we are faced with. The best piece of advice given was to “Share with a Caregiver how much you appreciate them and what they do every day for our seniors and those with disabilities.” In addition, they asked “please show your support by offering a discount for Professional Caregivers with your business, stores, hair salons, restaurants etc.” The Verde Valley Advocates Coalition is currently working on providing a discount card from several of our local business’s to provide the card to all of the Professional Caregivers in the Verde Valley to show their appreciation for all they do! Their hope is to have these discount cards delivered to the Caregivers in February, 2017.



The Coalition Sub-Committee, will be presenting this issue at a Spotlight Meeting, which is an organization that provides valuable resources and support system for professionals who assist Senior Adults in our community. This will be held in the Verde Valley in February 2017.

When talking to the group, they asked that I help to get the word out about this very serious issue and their concerns since this concern/problem may become many of our people and families problem in our community if not now, but possibly in the near future.

Please help me in celebrating our new Hometown Hero’s, the “Verde Valley Advocates Coalition” for their dedication of bringing awareness to our community about our Caregiving problems and for making this concern one of their major priorities! This advocates Coalition would like all of our community to know that this is not the only issue that they are working on, but their mission is to “Advocate for Quality Community Care” for many causes in the Verde Valley.

For more information regarding the Verde Valley Advocates Coalition and/or to show your support, please contact Jonelle Dudley at: jdudley@themaaz.com