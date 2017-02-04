CASA teen case of the month

A Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed for 15-year-old “Jimmy.” Department of Child Safety (DCS) took custody of this teen after the mother contacted the agency to tell them that she could no longer parent her son daughter due to his history of drug and alcohol abuse. The mother also claimed that Jimmy refused to take parental direction from her and frequently stayed out all night. Jimmy’s father and all extended family members live out of state.











Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: monitoring Jimmy’s ongoing progress in his foster home; working with his therapist and substance abuse treatment provider, to help this teen understand and control his destructive behaviors; contacting his physician and teachers, to monitor his physical health and educational needs; working with DCS to determine the mother’s willingness to participate in parenting classes in order to possibly be reunited with Jimmy; attending monthly meetings with Jimmy, his father, and other team members involved in the case; and making recommendations to the judge as to the best long-term placement for this teen.



If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, call CASA office at 928-554-8900

EDITOR’S NOTE: This child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.