Cowboys go down fighting 59-46

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde boys basketball wrapped up their season with a seventh straight loss, but they went down fighting.

The Cowboys (6-21) lost 59-46 to Northland Prep on Friday night at home. However, Camp Verde head coach Daniel Wall was pleased with how the Cowboys did not give up.

“Overall I loved our effort,” Wall said. “We played really hard (Friday) night, we just competed on the defensive end, didn’t shoot it super well, which is kinda what we’ve been seeing this year.”

Camp Verde jumped out in front of Northland Prep (14-8), taking a 14-6 lead after on quarter. However, Northland Prep took the lead after a couple 3-pointers in the second quarter.

After scoring six points in the first quarter, Northland Prep scored 20 in the second.

The Spartans kept building on their lead, five points at the half, eight after three quarters and then double digits, before Camp Verde cut it to nine with 1:21 left.

“They made some big plays down the stretch too,” Wall said. “They made some nice drives on us late in the third, early in the fourth to extend the lead a little bit. I was just very proud of my kids, they fought hard, they battled hard, they just competed.”

Camp Verde senior shooting guard/small forward Aaron Tracy led all scorers 18 points and freshman shooting guard/small forward had nine. For Northland Prep, senior guard/forward Orson Wilkins scored 15 points for, while senior guard Colton Hibbert had 14.

Camp Verde also lost 53-37 to Northland Prep in Flagstaff on January 17 and 68-58 on December 30 in the Yvonne Johnson Memorial championship game.

Camp Verde finished 1-6 in the 2A Central Region.

While the losses were frustrating, Wall was proud of the Cowboys this season.

“It was frustrating, we had some ups and some downs,” Wall said. “I know we weren’t as successful as we would’ve liked to be but I appreciate the kids sticking in it and battling to the very end, they just competed in practice every day, they came, played hard in games and really kept continuing to lift each other up and play hard So I was very proud of the kids.”

Friday night’s game was the last one for Camp Verde’s four seniors: shooting guard/small forward Ryan Cain, shooting guard/small forward Aaron Tracy, small forward/power forward Reyes Herrera and power forward/center Drake Smith.

“Awesome kids, awesome,” Wall said about the seniors. “They’re like family to us, they’re hanging out with my little ones all the time, they’re just really quality people, so I’m super excited to see where they’re going to go with their lives and what they’re going to do but we’ve been very blessed to have them as part of our program the last four years.”