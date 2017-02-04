Emergency crews rush to fully involved structure fire

CAMP VERDE – Emergency crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Diamond S Road in Camp Verde around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority Station 81 and Station 82, along with crews from Verde Valley Fire District Station 31, and Camp Verde Marshalls Office arrived on scene to find a detached garage fully involved with heavy fire.

CCFMA Battalion Chief Eric Strauss said in a news release that the incident was then upgraded to a working fire.

A residence was in close proximity, said Strauss, with fire impinging on the home. Crews deployed hose lines for fire extinguishment for the garage, said CCFMA, and exposure protection for the home.

The news release stated that the home had been evacuated prior to emergency crews’ arrival; the home owners were alerted by a neighbor of the garage fire.

Water supplies were established by water tenders shuttle as there were no hydrants readily available in the area, explained Strauss.

CCFMA said the fire was brought under control in approximately 10 to 15 minutes, with the detached garage being a total loss, and the home sustaining some heat damage and minimal fire damage.

There were no reported injuries during the incident, stated the release, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.