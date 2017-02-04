High wire act

The Verde Valley Fire District, Jerome Fire Department, Verde Valley Ambulance Company and the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority used the steep cliffs and magnificent views of Sycamore Canyon for their training on Friday for Rope Techincal Rescue training. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)
