Letter: You don’t have to agree, but free speech is still vital and important

Editor:

As I’ve been watching the news, what has upset me more than anything are the violent protests by the “Radical Left” because they are harming people and buildings.

I don’t care that they protest but do it in peace and be civil about it. What happened in Berkeley when Milos Yiannopoulous was going to plan to speak is wrong because all the “Radical Left” had to do was not be there when he was going to speak and not cause violence.

I don’t care that the “Radical Left” protest but do it in peace and not cause violence. The “Radical Left” also need to learn about freedom of speech too since they were so violent over the thought Milos Yiannopoulous was going to speak there.

Get over it. This is the United States of America where free speech, religion, and press need to happen each day. Allow a dissenting viewpoint to be at a campus since it gives students a chance to discern their political beliefs, since everyone has different political beliefs due to experiences, culture, along with other things. “Can’t We Just All Get Along” Rodney King

Derek D’Avignon

Cornville