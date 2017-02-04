New Arrival: Lucian Chad Sears

Lucian Chad Sears was born Jan. 27, 2017, 7:30 a.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood. Lucian weighed 7-pounds, 6-ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. He is the son of Cariana Majors and Jeremy Sears of Camp Verde.
Lucian Chad Sears was born Jan. 27, 2017, 7:30 a.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood. Lucian weighed 7-pounds, 6-ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. He is the son of Cariana Majors and Jeremy Sears of Camp Verde.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.