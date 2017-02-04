Stubbs’ case to be reassigned

CAMP VERDE – Before Superior Court Judge Joseph Butner, Nathaniel Leroy Stubbs accepted a plea deal Nov. 21, 2016 and admitted guilt for the three cases he faces, including one that stemmed from the death of his 61-year-old mother.

His sentencing hearing was initially scheduled for Dec. 23, 2016.

However, because of the retirement of Judge Butner at the end of December, the conclusion of Stubbs’ murder case is still pending.

The case for Stubbs is currently with the Presiding Judge, waiting reassignment to another judge, said Shelly J. Bacon, Deputy Court Administrator.

The reassignment hasn’t occurred yet, explained Bacon, and there are no future hearings set.

According to his Nov. 7 hearing, Stubbs, 41, could have faced a total of 92 ¼ years in prison for his indictments if convicted at trial.

With the plea agreement as explained at that hearing, Stubbs would receive 20 years flat time and up to 38 ¼ years for second degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear, and aggravated assault.

Stubbs pleaded guilty to the charges Nov. 21, 2016.