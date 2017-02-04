Students of the Month at American Heritage Academy

Picked for their effort, says Principal Lance Barnes, the following are Camp Verde American Heritage Academy’s Students of the Month for January 2017. Pictured from left to right, top row: Maritza Keller, Shyanne Moore, Lydia Bleak, Emmary Bast and Jace Clair Schlieter. From left to right, back row: Bailey Munday, Riley McInnis, Leyna Presmyk and Bryson Denton Barnes. (Courtesy photo)
