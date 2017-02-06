‘20th Century Women’ about relationships, problems, solutions

20th Century Women is a story that illustrates three historic social times in America.

Each era — the mid-20th century, hippie America and the post baby-boomer era is represented by a character in the film.

It takes place in Santa Barbara, California in 1979.

Annette Bening is Dorothea, a 55-year old divorcee with a 15-year old son, Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann). Jamie has little memory of his father, who left after he was born.

Dorothea owns an old house where she and Jamie live. Dorothea is a heavy smoker and at one point she acknowledges that she will eventually die of lung cancer.

She rents two rooms to boarders who represent two of the social eras mentioned above.

Abbie (Greta Gerwig) is a thirtyish single woman who has survived a bout with cancer.

She is a photography artist and makes a living that way. Abbie, with flaming red hair and flamboyant clothing, spends evenings listening to wild rock music and dancing at clubs with soul mates.



William (Billy Crudup) is Dorothea’s other tenant. He is in his forties and he is a very skilled handyman, especially auto repairs.

But the focus here is Dorothea and her struggle to reconnect with her son.

Jamie is at that age where one learns how impossible one’s parents are to live with. He continually cuts school because it is too boring.

Jamie cannot understand why his mother still had that very old car that suddenly burst into flames while they were grocery shopping.

In the house next to theirs, a beautiful 17-year old girl, Julie (Elle Fanning), lives with her mother.

Julie and her mother do not get along very well. Every night, Julie climbs out of her window and into Jamie’s room.

They talk and sleep, but Julie has set the rule that there will not be any sex involved. Not that Julie, a 1970s pubescent, is a virgin.

Dorothea keeps trying to overcome the disdain that Jamie shows for her.

She is an extremely social person and it is apparent that some of her extroverted attitude is a cover for her loneliness.

When the fire department came to deal with the car on fire, she invited the fire chief to her house for dinner. It was actually her birthday party.

Unable to connect with Jamie, she enlists the help of Julie and Abbie.

They approach the issue with what they know — Abbie’s hippie philosophy and Julie’s free-sex lifestyle. They give Jamie books about female sexuality, clitoral subjects and orgasms.

At one dinner party, Abbie initiates a conversation about menstruation, and Julie adds her own version of the topic.

Dorothea is uncomfortable with that and quickly ends the conversation and the party.

There is some sexual interplay in 20th Century Women, and some talk of it without any follow up as Dorothea tries to become more ‘modern.’

In the end, all these characters undergo some change that brings them closer together, at least farther across the bridges between social eras.

The acting here is very good, especially Annette Bening.

She is totally convincing as Dorothea and she consistently makes us feel her angst with facial expressions and dialog.

Perhaps your reaction to 20th Century Women will depend on your connection to or appreciation of one of the periods that shaped the characters.

My only reservation is that there are scenes where Julie, or Jamie, makes arguments that seem too mature for teenagers.

But overall, 20th Century Women is a fine film about relationships, their problems and some solutions.

20th Century Women is at Harkins Sedona 6 theater.