2nd Saturday Art Walk returns to Old Town Cottonwood

Valentine’s Day is upon us, so step out to Old Town to find that perfect gift for a loved one or just enjoy a special evening of art, wine and music. February’s Art Walk will take place on February 11th, from 6-9 pm.



Enjoy the array of participating galleries, tasting rooms, boutiques, restaurants and retail shops.



For more information contact the individual business or email secondsatoldtown@gmail.com.

Old Town Frame Company

Stop by Old Town Frame Co. and enjoy the work of their featured artist Sue Dranchak. They will be displaying work from her ongoing series, Desert Garden (2009-present). This series consists of original acrylic paintings of cactus in bloom, inspired by the spectacular Sonoran Desert region.

Sue Dranchak’s art career began during her college years at the University of Alaska where she graduated in 2001 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting. While attending college, she resided in a rustic, one room cabin just west of town in an area known as Gold Hill. It was here that she learned the value of simplicity and developed a strong relationship with her surroundings and nature.

Sue arrived in Arizona in the winter of 2006 to explore the Sonoran Desert region. She currently maintains an art studio in Homer, Alaska and in Phoenix, Arizona and works seasonally in each location. Sue’s artwork is an expression of her connection with nature and her adventurous spirit.

Live music by Steve Easterling will accompany the amazing art, as well as a little wine, light hors d’oeuvres and friends.

Adobe Group Realty

Adobe Group Realty will feature BKB Brooch bouquets. They make one of a kind bouquets that are a piece of art for the bride to use and pass it on to the next generation or a very special friend. They can customize colors and themes. Using antique brooches and vintage lace, all are hand pinned to the bouquet for easy removal if so desired.



Arizona Stronghold

Arizona Stronghold is happy to showcase the art work of Jerome local, Jan Sullivan throughout February. Her style is unique, whimsical and beautifully original.

Along with animal portraits and sugar skulls she paints hearts in all sizes and styles making them great gifts for your valentine. Arizona Stronghold will feature Jan for the Second Saturday Art Walk so stop by, enjoy a glass and check out her magnificent work.

Burning Tree Cellars

Get your fine wine fix at Burning Tree Cellars and enjoy the music of Darius Lux from 6-9.

Cartwheels Gallery

Cartwheels Local Art Gallery - 909 N. Main, is always sharing wine and refreshments, featuring local artists or designers and is full of amazing one-of-a-kind works from jewelry to furniture. For February, they are featuring Chanelle Cook who works with arrays of reclaimed wood and metal creating wall art, planters, and awesome tables and benches.

They display over 50 local small business craftsmen to represent the Verde Valley’s spirit and love for the area.

Hart of Arizona

Hart of AZ Art Gallery presents featured artist Stephanie Brand, Wildlife Photographer plus two featured events: portrait sketching by Mary Rochelle Burnham, and Totem painter, Mystic and Spiritual Artist Nataya Crow, who will be giving 10-minute readings to discover your personal power animal totem and more. Also, come in and ask about the color contest with Art Gecko’s coloring book!

Old Town Center for the Arts

Bresnan Unplugged brings an eclectic mix of originals, jazz & pop standards, “old-timey” blues, and folk-rock music to Old Town Center for the Arts. Highlighted in this performance the trio will engage the audience in nostalgic music from The Great American Songbook, in the theme of love and romance to honor the upcoming Valentine’s Day.

This special Valentine’s evening of music is sponsored by Pillsbury Wine Company and Olive Oil Traders. Guests will be treated to a pre-concert wine tasting from Pillsbury Wine Company and fudge prepared by the Olive Oil Traders and Fusti’s Fine Fudge.

Tickets for Bresnan Unplugged Valentine’s Celebration are $18 in advance, $20 at the door, and $25 for priority seating. For more information please visit www.oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928.634.0940.

Pillsbury Wine Company

Meet Pillsbury Wine Company owner and winemaker, Sam Pillsbury. All featured artists will be in the house, including Old Town’s very own, Christy Fisher and an exciting new gallery displaying the talents of “The Schutz Brothers” (Steve and Bear Schutz).

There will also be live music in the house from 4-7 pm from Cattywampus!

Rainbow’s End Boutique

The Rainbow’s End artist of the month is Mingo Morvin of Bears Unlimited Inc. He will feature wildlife prints and the boutique will be providing a hot cocoa bar for all to enjoy.