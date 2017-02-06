Blues concert featuring Sugar Thieves this weekend at Main Stage

Friday, Feb. 10, local favorite DJ Johnny K brings another of his bi-monthly dance parties to Main Stage. Damion “Johnny K” Robinson has been delighting local crowds and building quite the following locally over the past few years. Guests can expect a night of fun and dance to their favorite songs of the last four decades. The dance party is free and begins at 9pm.

Saturday, February 11 Main Stage hosts its annual birthday celebration for one of the community’s favorites, Darlene “Scooter” Baker. A Verde Valley resident since 1979, Darlene is the proud mother of two daughters, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and happily retired from Cliff Castle Casino. Darlene will celebrate her 75th birthday at Main Stage with a little help from her friends. Local personality, and daughter of Darlene, Penny Smith, always knows how to throw a fun bash and fill it with a room full of good people looking to have a memorable night. For this year’s celebration, the party will be capped off with Tempe Blues sensation, and local favorite, The Sugar Thieves. The event costs $5 and starts at 7pm.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and 9am to close on Sundays 10am to close.