Hearty musical menu dished up every week at Cornville’s Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill features the region’s top entertainers in the bar every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea, offering up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. With a winning smile and easy going personality, Rick’s presentation goes down easy and stays with you through the night.

Then, come early for Thunder & Lightnin’ Thursday, an evening of Americana featuring Rob Gibbs’ banjo-guitar-harmonica magic, and Belita Mullinax’s muse-filled up-the-holler fiddle authenticity, and Steve Estes’ orchestral work on the 12-string guitar. Add your favorite tunes of all genres, glorious three part harmony, a double dose of fun and humor, and you’ll wish you could add Thunder & Lightnin’ to your take home box.

Friday, February 10th, it’s acoustic rock musician Tommy ‘Rocks” Anderson. Tommy combines a mix of classic rock, pop, reggae, R&B and original songs along with the best of the Beatles to create truly memorable shows. Often incorporating a loop pedal into his solo acoustic shows, Tommy gets rave reviews from his audiences and is surely a performer you will not want to miss.

Saturday, February 11th, it’s the masterful stylings of Michael Midkiff. Accolades from fellow musicians do not come easily, but when they do it really means something. Among his peers Michael is known as an amazing guitarist, dubbed by many as “master of guitar”. A jazz guitarist by nature, Michael weaves that style through swing, latin, and jazz standards. Adding his takes on tunes by artists such as Billy Joel, Eric Clapton, and Leon Russell really rounds out the show.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville; (928) 649-9211.