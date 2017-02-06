Larry and Leslie Latour -- real music from the heart at The Hub

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Leslie and Larry Latour in their return engagement at the Sedona Hub for their second “Music in the House” Valentine’s Day show, Tuesday, February 14th.

These talented long-time singer/songwriters have another heartfelt collection of original and cover tunes, and are celebrating the pre-release of their new album of original love songs, “Real Music.” The concert beginning at 7 pm, doors open at 6:30 pm, and tickets are $10 at the door or online.

Their 2016 Valentine’s Weekend show at the Hub was a rousing success, and was the first in a number of successful “Music in the House” performances throughout the year. They are back to reprise that evening, this time on Valentine’s Day! They make the room and audience their own, telling stories and singing hilarious and poignant original and cover tunes.

Kate Hawkes, manager of the Hub exclaimed, “Larry and Leslie live what they sing. Joy, partnership and laughter ring through their music and performance.” In a recent Cable TV spot on The Yavapai Broadcasting Verde Valley Experience (Episode 70 on YouTube), host Jennifer Cohen gushed, “I love how they harmonize with each other, how they are with each other. There’s a sweetness that descends over them when they perform. It’s visual, it’s audible, it’s a wonderful thing!”

Since moving to the Verde Valley in 2015 they have played to enthusiastic audiences at venues such as the Living Room in the Village of Oak Creek, the Fiddler’s Dream Coffeehouse in Phoenix, and Studio B in Cottonwood. They also have played a number of regional folk festivals and count Thanks-A-Latte Music Night in Camp Verde as one of their favorite places to commune with their fellow musicians.

About their 2015 and 2016 packed house shows in Studio B, Joe Neri stated, “I felt like I was back in Greenwich Village in the ‘60’s.” After their show at the Living Room last year, Shondra Jepperson wrote of them, “Larry and Leslie Latour are extremely talented songwriters with their own unique style and sound. I find them enchanting.”

Leslie and Larry both grew up in the New York City area in the ‘60’s and ‘70’s and met in Bangor, Maine. Leslie was raised in a family of musicians and artists with connections to the Seeger family, and Larry was strongly influenced by musicians such as James Taylor, The Beatles, and folk icons Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie. Recently they participated in a benefit concert for a proposed American Center for Folk Music in Pete Seeger’s hometown of Beacon, NY.

They write songs in the traditional ‘60’s spirit, singing about love, friendship, and struggle.

Larry’s solo album, Little by Little, is a collection of original works that are a window into his musical soul. Since joining together Larry and Leslie have released a folk album Generations: Live At The Loft, a collection of original songs That’s Life, and their newly released album Real Music.

The Sedona Hub is the rapidly growing new live performing arts venue offering performance, classes and rehearsal space to those whose passion it is to entertain, teach and hone their skills as live artists. Visual artists’ work is featured in the Artspace and special events that include the live performing arts are welcomed.

If You Go ...

• What: Leslie and Larry Latour

• Where: The Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Road, next to the Skate Park)

• When: Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14th, 7 pm (door open at 6:30pm)

• Tickets: $10 at the door or in advance online at www.showtix4u.com.

• CD: “Real Music” $10 at the door or $15 in advance online (includes admission) at www.showtix4u.com.

• For more information: http://www.sedonahub.org, call The Sedona Hub at 928-282-1660 or email info@sedonahub.org.