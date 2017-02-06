The Lego Batman Movie
Paramount Pictures
Director: Chris McKay
Writers: Seth Grahame-Smith, Chris McKenna
Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Roy Lee, et al.
Cast: Jenny Slate, Ralph Fiennes, Mariah Carey, Zach Galifianakis, Rosario Dawson, et. al.
Bruce Wayne must not only deal with the criminals of Gotham City, but also the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted.
Rated PG for rude humor and some action.
Fifty Shades Darker
Universal Pictures
Director: James Foley
Writers: Niall Leonard, E.L. James
Producers: Dana Brunetti, Michael De Luca, et al.
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Bella Heathcote, et. al.
While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her.
Rated R for strong erotic sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language.