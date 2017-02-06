The Lego Batman Movie

Paramount Pictures



Director: Chris McKay

Writers: Seth Grahame-Smith, Chris McKenna

Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Roy Lee, et al.

Cast: Jenny Slate, Ralph Fiennes, Mariah Carey, Zach Galifianakis, Rosario Dawson, et. al.

Bruce Wayne must not only deal with the criminals of Gotham City, but also the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted.

Rated PG for rude humor and some action.

Fifty Shades Darker

Universal Pictures

Director: James Foley

Writers: Niall Leonard, E.L. James



Producers: Dana Brunetti, Michael De Luca, et al.

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Bella Heathcote, et. al.

While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

Rated R for strong erotic sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language.