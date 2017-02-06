Relics Restaurant hosts Valentine’s dinner show with Vismaya and Steve Sandner

If You Go ... • What: Valentine’s Dinner Show • When: Sunday, February 12th, 7 p.m. • Where: Relics Restaurant and Roadhouse, 3235 W. Hwy 89A • How Much: $10 + dinner entree purchase or $15 show only • More Info: 928-282-1593, www.relicsrestaur...

Celebrate your Valentine with a romantic evening of songs from the American songbook and love songs from around the world on Sunday, February 12, 7 p.m.

Vismaya (Ingrid Hagelberg), recording artist and vocalist, was born in Sweden and has toured the world with her international jazz cabaret act. Vismaya has released several CD’s internationally, has performed at jazz festivals, supper clubs throughout Europe, South Africa and USA. Her unique vocal stylings feature a repertoire of songs in English, French, Swedish, German and Portuguese.

She just returned from Cape Town where she performed with musicians from her first CD Flying High. She also sang at Chez Papa Jazz Club last summer and at the Swedish Club, a popular performance venue for jazz artists in Paris. She has toured with her one woman show called My Red Suitcase Open Wide which opened at Studio Live a few years ago. She always includes many original songs in her shows.

Pianist Steve Sandner hails from Chicago where he was a regular performer at The Pump Room, the Drake Hotel, Andy’s, and other jazz venues. Steve now lives and performs in northern Arizona and also works during the summers in northern Michigan and Chicago.



Currently his venues in Sedona include, Sound Bites, Dahl & Di Luca Restaurant, and “Jazz at the Church”. His musical jazz style has elements of big band, blues and swing and is easy to listen to for jazz aficionados or even for those who aren’t particularly jazz fans.

You can hear the influence of pianists Nat Cole, Bill Evans and Oscar Peterson. His vocals have echoes of Frank Sinatra and Harry Connick Junior. Steve is one of the most sought after pianists in Northern Arizona.

Reservations are required if dinner is desired. Tickets are $10 plus the purchase of a dinner entrée, or $15 for show only. Call 928-282-1593 to make your reservation.

Relics, formerly Rainbows End, was a favorite hangout of some of the classic Hollywood heroes such as John Wayne. Relics Restaurant is located at 3235 W. Highway 89A in West Sedona.