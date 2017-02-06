Sedona Jazz at the Church presents Bob Ravenscroft, solo and trio

A marvelous afternoon of solo piano and trio begins the 2017 concert series Feb. 12 with Bob Ravenscroft, Dwight Kilian and Rob “Momo” Moore.

Jazz pianist Bob Ravenscroft will present his solo work during the first set of the concert, entitled “Love Song” - treating his audience with a mix of standard jazz lyrics, inspired by poetry, jazz standards, love songs and straight-ahead, freestyle piano improvisations.



The founder of Music Serving the Word Ministries in Carefree, Arizona, Bob was also the inspiration of the world-renowned Ravenscroft piano.

Years ago Ravenscroft was talking with Michael Spreeman about piano limitations for jazz improvisations, and his association with Spreeman resulted in a brand new, custom piano designed with an enormously full bass, clear lush tenor, and exquisitely sounding treble.



A “Lamborghini” in the piano world, the Ravenscroft demands more than 1,000 hours of work for each hand-crafted instrument, and is coveted world-wide.

Bob has served on several university jazz studies faculties over the years. He toured for a decade with the Christian ministry “Majesty,” and now devotes much of his time performing with Music Serving the Word Ministries, as he is always in pursuit of that special place where, as he puts it, “music serves the Word.”

Joining Bob is the first-call double bassist Dwight Kilian, and percussionist Rob “Momo” Moore, both of whom work the jazz scene throughout the Southwest, and are also on the staff of Music Serving The Word Ministries, as Director of Music and Recording Engineer, respectively.

Tickets for Sunday’s concert are $15 and are available online and “at the door.”

Tickets bought online will be held at the church at “Will Call,” and entitles the bearer to be admitted before tickets are sold at the door on the day of the concert.

Doors open for season ticket holders at 2:20 pm and “Will Call” folk at 2:30 pm. At the door ticket sales begin at 2:40 pm, and the concert begins at 3 pm.

The ultimate chamber jazz concert venue in Northern Arizona, Saint Luke’s Church is the home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, and is located in the Chapel area of Sedona, on Highway 179 between the Back O’ Beyond and Chapel Road roundabouts.

For more information, telephone the church (928-282-7366) or visit the internet home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, found at www.episcopalnet.org

