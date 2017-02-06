Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m., Inspiration of Sedona will present a free Arizona premiere screening of National Geographic Channel’s season two of James Cameron’s Emmy award-winning documentary series Years of Living Dangerously, followed by an open, public discussion.

You are invited to see season two’s episode six, Priceless, of the exciting, critically acclaimed Years of Living Dangerously documentary series.

In episode six, Priceless, actress and activist Nikki Reed explores what some believe to be the ultimate solution for climate change: putting a price on carbon. She joins a group of passionate students at Pomona College in Southern California on a mission to put it into action and travels to Vancouver, a carbon-pricing success story, for a sit-down with the mayor. Animal species around the world are disappearing at an alarming rate, and climate change is only worsening the trend.

Meanwhile, former Daily Show correspondent Aasif Mandvi sets off on a quest to understand just how much of a threat climate change poses to endangered species. He travels to Kenya’s wildlife preserves to meet the people on the front lines of conservation efforts, discovering that increased drought and irregular rainfall are compounding poaching and loss of habitat.

Produced in collaboration with The Years Project and from executive producers James Cameron, Jerry Weintraub and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Years of Living Dangerously once again features some of Hollywood’s biggest influencers who are passionate about environmental issues. It reveals emotional and hard-hitting accounts of the effects of climate change from across the planet.

These Hollywood actors and producers act as correspondents that give first-person accounts from locations — some shockingly close to home, others in far-flung corners of the globe — where the effects of climate change are most prevalent.

They cover crucial issues, like severe hurricanes, deforestation, the solar energy crisis, climate migrants, historic droughts and the rapidly increasing extinction rate of our planet’s wildlife. The result is a gritty and raw look at not only how our species has impacted our planet but also how we can save it for future generations.

The first season was hailed as “the most important television series ever,” “unexpected, character-driven stories” and “compelling, and frankly terrifying.” Years of Living Dangerously won the 2014 Emmy award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and was executive produced by James Cameron, Jerry Weintraub and Arnold Schwarzenegger, along with Emmy-winning 60 Minutes producers Joel Bach and David Gelber, and climate expert Daniel Abbasi.

Please be a part of the inspiration by joining us on Thursday, February 9, at 6:30 p.m., at the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, for this inspiring and exciting, community action-related, free premiere documentary film and discussion. The Inspiration of Sedona gatherings usually take place in the basement at the Church of the Red Rocks. From Hwy. 179, turn onto Bowstring Drive, and then turn right at the first driveway, and park in the small parking lot opposite the double doors to the basement, or in the upper parking lot if full.