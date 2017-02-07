Commentary: Enough with the excuses, let’s make school district unification a reality

First of all, I need to mention that these opinions are mine alone, and do not reflect the opinions of the board on which I serve. As a member of the governing board for Cottonwood-Oak Creek for more than 10 years, I can say that I have been in this position of discussing unification or consolidation many times before.



For the sake of this commentary, I would like to address the unification of Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus, though I do agree that ultimately Clarkdale-Jerome would be a great addition to that union.



Three times in the last 10 years, we have come to the altar to try to make this union happen. And three times, we have been left standing alone at the altar. Numerous times in between there were discussions about whether we wanted to give it another try. There have always been excuses -- some valid and some trite – as to why this union wouldn’t work.



One of the biggest seems to be about money, which is always a big concern for any marriage. Our own commissioned studies have shown that there are efficiencies to be had by combining Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus.



Still, I do not believe that money concerns should stand in the way of unification for the sake of the children. I do believe that there are areas where money would be saved, but ultimately, even if it does not save a penny, I think it is worth it.



What it really boils down to is what is best for the children. Aligning curriculum, programs, policies, and calendars for our students should be a given and not something that we should have to fight over. Have we become too complacent in just accepting that the current system is the way that it is, instead of fighting for something better?



Standing alone, these two districts are outstanding individuals in their own right, who are trying to raise the same children in two separate households. Ultimately, the question needs to be asked. Is this really what is best for the children? In my heart, I know that these two individual school districts would come together to make a great team to raise the children of this Verde Valley to be great scholars and future leaders.



The real difficulty with these two districts considering unification is that Mingus Union is heading off to the altar again in seeking another superintendent to replace yet another of a long line of superintendents who have not worked out for one reason or another. Perhaps the next union should be with the partner that is not going anywhere that has always worked to raise the same children. But even that in itself is difficult in terms of timing, as Cottonwood-Oak Creek has established a succession plan with a dynamic and compassionate education leader to continue, as the past superintendent of more than 10 years transitions out. It is certainly not fair to that successor who has been groomed to take over to have those plans derailed. But I think that even if there is a chance that these two districts would unify, then we deserve to give them that chance.



As an outgoing board member in his final term, I have said before that it is my “dying wish” to see these two districts unify. Perhaps I have become a little giddy in having those feelings stirred inside again by the recent comments from our past education leaders.



I agree it is time we stop making excuses as to why it can’t happen, and start making solutions for actually making it happen. As leaders in this community of these two school districts, it is our duty and our obligation. I urge you to speak to your board members and let them know how you feel about this matter.

Jason Finger is the president of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board and the parent of four students at Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek.