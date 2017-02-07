Game for the Ages

Members of the Fort Verde Excelsiors play a game of 1860s-rules baseball with the Prescott Champions. Both teams, part of the Arizona Territories Vintage Base Ball League, played nine innings on Saturday. Prescott defeated Fort Verde, 30-26 on the strength of 14 first-inning runs for the Champions. The Excelsiors, Camp Verde’s team, will face both the Champions and the Glendale Gophers in a triple header on Saturday, Feb. 18, an event which coincides with Fort Verde’s annual Buffalo Soldiers event. Games begin at 10 a.m. (Photos by Bill Helm and Melissa Bowersock)
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.