Hearing continued for man allegedly involved in Jerome jewelry heist

CAMP VERDE - Ryan Andrew Hamman appeared in custody before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde for a pretrial conference.

Hamman, 34, of Cottonwood, faces 13 charges that include trafficking stolen property and third degree burglary for his alleged involvement in a jewelry heist in Jerome.

In January 2015, PANT detectives and multiple police departments began investigating a burglary of a studio in Jerome in which tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry was stolen, according to a news release. Cottonwood, Clarkdale, and Jerome police departments assisted throughout the lengthy investigation, the release stated, which spanned several months.

Detective Sgt. Tod Moore of Cottonwood Police Department said the four suspects were identified in connection with the burglary, theft and trafficking in stolen property. The case was presented to a Yavapai County Grand Jury in November.

His hearing was continued so that the case could be properly staffed by the state, and he is scheduled to appear Feb. 21.