Obituary: Lonnie Ray Rogers

Lonnie Ray Rogers, 61, of Cottonwood, passed away January 24, 2017.



He was born November 1, 1955 in Grand Rapids, MI. to Larry Ray & Chi Chi Rogers.



He served in the Marines from 1973 to 1976. Lonnie was the groundskeeper at Oak Creek Country Club in VOC. He was an active member of American Legion Post 25 and the American Legion Riders.



He is survived by his wife, Valerie, his sons; Lonnie Allen, Adam, Corey, Rex and Adrian, 1 daughter Samantha, 1 brother and 3 sisters.



A Celebration of Life will be held at American Legion Post 25, 480 S. Calvary Way, in Cottonwood, Sunday February 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Potluck to follow.

Information provided by survivors.