Obituary: Richard Leroy Senzig

Richard Leroy Senzig, 79 ½, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. He was born in Hancock, Michigan on September 21, 1937.
Richard honorably served in both the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps.
Richard is survived by his wife; Sandra DeVita, his children; Richard M. Senzig, Tim (Ana) Senzig, Christopher Senzig, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
His celebration of life will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1377 E. Hombre Drive in Cottonwood, AZ on Friday February 10, 2017 @ 11AM.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
