Letter: Already longing for the days of President Obama

Editor:
I miss him dearly. He was the epitome of class, grace, forbearance, and integrity. He withstood the slings and arrows with patience and understanding. He loves his wife to whom he has been faithful, and raises his children to be good citizens in this country. And he was hip.
Under his leadership, the world was a stable place compared to what we face now. His successor is just the opposite in all these respects. I miss my President.
He and his first lady escorted Melania Trump into the White House after she was left in the limo by her husband. My President left office with the highest approval rating of any President in recent memory.
His successor entered with the lowest approval rating of any President in history.
For my President I was proud to stand for the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem. I refuse to stand for either as long as his successor occupies the White House. I miss Barack Obama; he was my President. The current resident of the White House is not.
Bob Burke
Beaver Creek
Comments
