Letter: Consolidated school districts deserves open-minded look

Editor:

The recent My Turn by Andy Groseta is a proposition that deserves consideration by the various schools boards and all their constituents.

The current configuration of the districts gives us two districts with a single school in each and one district with only five schools. The result is that an excessive amount of school budgets support duplicate administrations and could be more productively redirected to curriculum and teacher salaries.

I believe that a proforma budget for a consolidated district would suggest that about a million dollars could be pared from administrative overhead and put to use in the classroom.

Please urge your board representatives to give open-minded consideration to this opportunity.

The education community and students, as well as the taxpayers, deserve our best efforts.

Jerry Brown

Clarkdale