Letter: Higher gas tax a bad deal for rural Arizonans

Editor:

I hope this letter is read by Rep. Noel Campbell and all the people who voted for him.

Mr. Campbell wants to raise the gasoline tax by 10-cents a gallon to repair our roads. I agree our roads need repair, but don’t raise the gas price.

Raising the gas price may affect millions of rural Arizonans financially. Rural Arizonans depend on their vehicles and farm equipment to survive.

If the gas price is raised, it may stop some from driving farther to improve employment and to seek medical attention. Raising the price of gas will also take away monies spent on vacations (in state). The gas prices are high enough.

Who is spending the lottery money that is supposed to fund our road repairs.?

Jim Whitewolf

Cornville