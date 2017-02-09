Annual bald eagle event set for Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF – Arizona is visited by over 200 bald eagles during the winter.

To learn more about these birds and to see live eagles, the public is invited to attend the Annual Bald Eagle Celebration on Saturday at the Willow Bend Environmental Educational Center at 703 E. Sawmill Road in Flagstaff.

Several programs, Feb. 25, will be offered during this year’s event, which is hosted by the Arizona Game and Fish Department and Willow Bend Environmental Education Center.

The cost for the event is $5 per participant for each program or free for Willow Bend Members.

All programs, except field trip, will be held at Willow Bend.

The day will also include an opportunity to see live bald eagles up close and a chance to talk with dedicated individuals from Liberty Wildlife Rehabilitation Foundation.

Those going on the early bird field trip should remember to dress appropriately for weather conditions, and bring binoculars and bird field guidebooks. To register for one of the programs offered or for more information, visit www.willowbendcenter.org.