Camp Verde girls begin state playoff run Friday vs. Glendale Prep

Postseason play for Camp Verde girls basketball will begin Friday at home against a familiar foe.
Friday night at 6:30 p.m., the No. 14 Lady Cowboys (17-7) will host Glendale Prep in the 2A state tournament play in game. The No. 15 Griffins (14-8) split the regular season series with Camp Verde.
On January 6 in the Valley of the Sun, Camp Verde beat Glendale Prep 48-37 but on January 24, the Griffins won the game in Verde Valley 40-31.
Camp Verde finished second in the Central Region with an identical region record of 7-3 as Glendale Prep, but edged the Griffins with a better (9-4 versus 13-6) conference record.
There are eight play in games with the winners entering into the 16-team state tournament proper. When the 16 teams are set, the bracket will be reseeded.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.