Court Docket: Feb. 9, 2017

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:

(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)

Travis Alan Horton, 21, Camp Verde, Sexual Assault (2 counts), Sexual Conduct with Minor, Sexual Abuse, No Bond.

Kenneth A. McKnight, 79, Camp Verde, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (2 counts), Released to Pretrial Services.

Adam Timothy Liveoak, 39, Austin, TX, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Driving While License Suspended, Bond $10,000.

Kalene Cheryl Northam, 50, Cornville, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released to Pretrial Services.

Jordan Mathew Wright, 33, Cottonwood, Theft, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Bond $5,000.

Donna Irene Worden, 46, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Tamper with Physical Evidence, Bond $1,000.

Matthew Luke Hession, 45, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $2,500. *

Austin Ray Wagner, 25, Prescott, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (2 counts), Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Resisting Arrest, Bond $25,000. *

Juan Carlos Valenzuela Trejo, 30, Sedona, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Bond $50,000. *

Shanna Marie Matheson, 42, Cottonwood, Promote Prison Contraband, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Driving While License Suspended, Bond $25,000. *

Gilardo Antonio Vasquez, 33, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Impersonation, Bond $500.

Lindsay Erin Zimmer, 23, Cottonwood, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2,500.

Shanna Maria Matheson, 42, Cottonwood, Promote Prison Contraband, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2,500.



Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:

Emily Flores, 20, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

Juan Manuel Perez, 25, Phoenix, Criminal Speeding, Fine $280.

Marlene Guadalupe Estrada, 21, Phoenix, Criminal Speeding, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $580.

Bonnie Jayne Lee, 65, Phoenix Criminal Speeding, Fine: $380.

In Soon Park, 50, Sedona, Criminal Speeding, Fine: $480

Niki Lynn Morgan, 56, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $250.



Anthony Edward Alonso, 58, Sedona, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $500.

Patrick Sidoti, 60, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $200.

Michelle Martin, 36, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Fine: $1588.

Chance Joshua David Tressler, 19, Cottonwood, Criminal Speeding, Fine: $480.

Juan Antonio Olivas Renteria, 21, Phoenix, Criminal Speeding, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $580.

Jarrod McCray, 41, Snowflake, Log Book not Current, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $520.

Ulysses Islava, 21, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .15, < .20, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, 30 days jail, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, 10 hours Community Service, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, No Contact with victims, Fine and restitution $4,347.93.

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:

Merton Worden Adcock, 34, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $500.

Alejandro Hernandez Casiano, 18, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $500.

Samuel Omar Gonzalez, 26, Bertram, TX, Criminal Speeding, Bond $500.

Arturo Figueroa Rivas, 29, Sedona, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $1500.

Tyler Wise, 31, Lancaster, CA, Driving While License Suspended, Knowingly Display False Plate, Bond $1500.

Jaime Luiz Ramos Rincon, 20, Phoenix, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2532.37

John James Morrison, 45, Prescott Valley, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol to the Slightest Degree With One Prior Conviction Within 84 Months, $2291.62

Jimmie Angelo Treakle, 29, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, FTA, Bond $1192.48

Nathan Jacob Dunson, 24, Cottonwood, Assault DV, Disorderly Conduct DV, Bond $2052.10

Martin Ruelas, 43, Cornvillle, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $333.25

Danyl Alyse Ferguson, 29, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence to Slightest Degree, Bond $3909.46

Levi Lewis Smith, 37, San Diego, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear (2 counts), Bond 1500.00

Shane Christian Brown, 28, New River, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Nuisance, Criminal Damage, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.00

Tyler Lee Oesterreich, 23, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.

Rogeiro Najera, 22, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.

Ian Nicholas Luzar, 27, Rimrock, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.

Dean Paul Ditizio, 51, Colorado, Disorderly Conduct (2 counts), Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.00

Gilberto Rivera, 70, Rimrock, Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree, Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.

Breann Renee Gross, 32, Clarkdale, Disorderly Conduct DV, Assault DV, Bond $553.35

Benjamin William Chase, 30, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence to Slightest Degree, Possess/Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.

Joseph Ralph Hall, 32, Rimrock, Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.

Damion Dean Trujillo, 55, Cornville, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Interfere w/Judicial Proceedings, Bond $750.