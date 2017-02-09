Survey looks to measure off-highway vehicle financial impact

The popularity of off-highway vehicles (OHV) has exploded throughout the state and, Arizona State Parks and Trails and the Arizona Game and Fish Department are turning to OHV enthusiasts to help shape the future of the activity statewide.

“With 365 riding days per year, scenic trails and great weather, Arizona continues to draw OHV enthusiasts from across the country to access our motorized trails. To better plan for the future of the activity statewide, Arizona State Parks and Trails partnered with Arizona State University to produce an economic impact study to measure the broad effect the activity has in our state,” stated a release from AZGFD.

Over the next 12 months, the public is invited to complete a survey, either electronically at www.azstateparks.com/OHV or at various riding areas throughout the state. The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes to complete, however only completed surveys can be used in the reporting process.

The economic impact study was last completed in 2002 and found that OHV recreation in Arizona had a $4.25 billion impact. In addition, the activity supported nearly 37,000 jobs, contributed to $1.1 billion in household incomes and added $187 million to annual state tax revenues.

For more information on OHV riding in Arizona and to take an online safety course, visit www.azgfd.gov/OHV.