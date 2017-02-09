Vehicle license tax report for 2016 available

PHOENIX – With another tax season at hand, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is once again offering a free online way to learn how much vehicle license tax you paid in 2016.

Vehicle Fee Recap, available through ServiceArizona.com, also allows vehicle owners to obtain the amount of any specialty license plate donations.

From the ServiceArizona home page, a customer can select the Vehicle Fee Recap link and follow the simple instructions to receive a free, printable report. The Vehicle Fee Recap report will only contain information for the previous calendar year. The 2016 data is now available, and customers who made an online inquiry prior to Jan. 27, 2017, should double-check their records to ensure they have the updated information.