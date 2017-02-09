YCSO: Sex with minor suspect arrested

COTTONWOOD – Feb. 3, 18-year-old Christian Swank of Cottonwood was arrested on five counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Dwight D’Evelyn, Media Relations Coordinator of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, said Swank was booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center and is being held without bond.

D’Evelyn said that in late January, deputies received information regarding sexual allegations involving two victims, one under the age of 10 and the other under the age of 13.

“Investigators conducted forensic interviews with the victims and established probable cause that Swank was involved in sexual activity with each victim on several separate occasions in 2015 within Yavapai County,” said D’Evelyn in a news release.

YCSO said detectives located and arrested Swank following a traffic stop around 8 p.m. Feb. 2.

“On February 8, 2017, as a result of the ongoing investigation involving Christian, his father, 42-year-old Brandon Swank, was arrested on a charge of failure to report child abuse (misdemeanor),” continued D’Evelyn.

He was booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center, said YCSO, and released on a $3,500 bond Feb. 9.

D’Evelyn said YCSO detectives discovered that during December 2016, “Brandon Swank became aware of the sexual abuse of a child by his son, Christian Swank.

“Detectives discovered evidence that Brandon Swank chose not to report the crime to law enforcement and requested that family members also not report the crime,” said D’Evelyn.