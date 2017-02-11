Black Bear Diner to open Monday

he much anticipated Black Bear Diner, located at 1041 S. SR 260, will open its doors Monday. A Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. The restaurant chain is known for its large portions of home-style comfort food, and is open 365 days a year, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about the chain and the menu, visit https://blackbeardiner.com/.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.