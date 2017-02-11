Celebrate: Volunteeer of the Month

The Camp Verde Senior Center has selected Kathy Gray as the February Volunteer of the Month. Kathy helps at the Center doing many things and especially, she is the one who runs to Bashas’ each Thursday morning for bread and other goodies which Bashas’ donates to the Center. These items are free for pick up by anyone who needs them.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.