Council to discuss goals, Titled Earth in upcoming meetings

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood City Council will meet Feb. 14 for a work session to discuss their strategic directives and goals, according to Mayor Tim Elinski’s newsletter.



Council also plans to provide a clear list of goals to City Manager Doug Bartosh to implement in the next 12-24 months

The directives and goals were formed during Council’s strategic planning retreat that was held Jan. 20-21.

The Council will meet Feb. 21 to discuss “the loss of the Tilted Earth partnership, and what this means for Cottonwood,” stated the newsletter.

“There is a great opportunity to coordinate on regional wine events, including the Verde Valley Wine Festival which takes place May 13 and 14 in Clarkdale,” said Elinski.

“I have met with the planners of this event and we are talking about ways to collaborate to the mutual benefit of all communities. I am hoping that through regional collaborative marketing efforts, we can support an event in Cottonwood during the fall, and support Clarkdale’s event in the spring, thereby promoting our Verde Valley agricultural and wine industry throughout the course of the year,” the mayor continued.

City Council meeting agendas can be found at http://cottonwoodaz.gov/councilmeetings.php.