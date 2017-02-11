New Arrival: Kendall Brooke Kipena

Kendall Brooke Kipena was born Monday, January 30, 2017, 2:49 a.m. at Verde Valley Medical Center. She weighed 6-pounds, 9.6 ounces and was 18 inches tall. Kendall is the daughter of Pam and Michael Kipena of Cottonwood and also was weleomed into the world by big sister Lorelei who loves her very much.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.