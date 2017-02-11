Obituary: Dorothy Mae Wolf 1923-2017

Dorothy Mae (Davy) Wolf, age 94 and born on January 8, 1923 in Pamona, CA, passed away on February 6, 2017 at Austin House in Cottonwood, AZ.

Dorothy was preceded in death by husband Clarence Wolf, son George Wolf and son Michael Wolf.

She is survived by daughter Shirley (Wolf) Hajicek and her spouse Frank Hajicek.

She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10:00am.

A Celebration of Life will follow in the hall.

